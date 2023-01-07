Business FTAs to generate more benefits for Vietnam in 2023: minister The implementation of free trade agreements (FTAs) will continue to prove fruitful for Vietnam in 2023, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Kien Giang looks to attract projects worth 182 million USD The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to secure investment in six projects covering a total of 69ha, with a registered investment capital of approximately 4.3 trillion VND (182.2 million USD) in 2023.

Business Positive signals for rice exports in 2023 Vietnam exported nearly 7.2 million tonnes of rice worth 3.49 billion USD last year, including many shipments navigating demanding markets such as Japan and the European Union (EU).

Business China’s FDI inflows to Vietnam to increase: Agriseco Foreign direct investment inflow from China to Vietnam is expected to rise as China is to reopen its doors and resume flights between the two countries, according to Agribank Securities Company (known as Agriseco).