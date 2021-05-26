IPU Governing Council’s second sitting day focuses on union’s future agenda
IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong (Source: IPU)Hanoi (VNA) – The second working day of the 207th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Governing Council in the form of videoconference on May 25 (Hanoi time) focused on a financial report, budget estimate and the union’s agenda in the future as well as a report on the implementation and review of the IPU Strategy in the 2016-2021 period.
The session, chaired by IPU President Duarte Pacheco, drew the attendance of IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong and representatives of 179 member parliaments and 13 regional parliamentary organisations.
During the two-day session, participants discussed and made decisions on issues related to the operation of the world’s largest parliamentary cooperation organisation.
The Vietnamese delegation, led by Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, showed its active participation at the event as a responsible IPU member.
Opening the second sitting day, participants adopted the addition of personnel to IPU agencies, including one to the IPU Governing Council - Ali Rashed Al Noaymi from the UAE, six to the IPU Committee on Human Rights of MPs, and two to the Committee on Middle East Questions, while filling vacancies in other IPU agencies.
The IPU Governing Council approved a report on financial issues of the union in 2020 and spending in the coming time, which focuses on activities towards the goal of sustainable development, gender equality and post-COVID-19 recovery.
The council passed a report delivered by Secretary-General Martin Chungong on the union’s future agenda, holding that the future activities will much depend on developments of COVID-19 and countries' responding capacity.
After reviewing the implementation of the IPU Strategy in the 2016-2021 period, participants discussed a strategy for the next five years, which is expected to be adopted a the 143rd IPU Assembly in November this year.
The IPU Governing Council also decided to launch the IPU Cremer-Passy Award, aiming to honour parliamentarians and parliamentarians’ groups with outstanding contributions to the protection and promotion of the IPU goals for a world of unity, equality, security and sustainability.
As scheduled, after completing the two-day session of the IPU Governing Council, the 142nd Assembly of the IPU will be held in the online format./.