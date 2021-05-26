World Russian experts optimistic about Vietnamese economic outlook Vietnam’s capacity to build long-term strategies is key for the country’s economic growth despite unprecedented difficulties brought by COVID-19 pandemic, according to Acting Director of the Far East Institute at the Russian Academy of Sciences Prof. Dr. Aleksey Maslov.

World Singapore to lift restriction on food imports from Japan’s Fukushima Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore will remove restrictions on food imports from Japan’s Fukushima prefecture. These restrictions were imposed after the nuclear accident in 2011.​

World Vietnam urges countries to protect civilians in armed conflicts Deputy head of Vietnam’s Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh has reiterated the message of commitment to promote the compliance with international humanitarian law and protecting civilians in conflicted areas.

World Vietnam condemns violence, terrorist attacks against civilians in Somalia Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, strongly condemned the Al-Shabaab’s violence and attacks against civilians in Somalia and called on the Somalia Government to make efforts and take measures to ensure security of its civilians.