Society Embassy in Thailand warns citizens against COVID-19 The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has urged Vietnamese citizens in there to take precautions against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), as the host country has designated it a dangerous communicable disease.

Society Hung Kings’ Temple festival cancelled over COVID-19 concerns Activities within this year’s annual festival of the Hung Kings’ Temple, which falls on April 2, will be cancelled due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), according to authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho.

Society Russian version of Vietnamplus e-newspaper makes debut Vietnam News Agency’s e-newspaper Vietnamplus on March 3 officially introduced its Russian version at the news agency’s headquarters in Hanoi.

Society EU supports people affected by drought, saline intrusion in Vietnam The European Union (EU) has decided to provide 60,000 EUR (66,600 USD) in humanitarian aid for the Mekong Delta to help local residents cope with drought and saltwater intrusion.