Business Rice export to enjoy favourable conditions in 2023 Vietnam’s rice export this year is expected to benefit from many favourable conditions, including high global demand, to reach 7 million tonnes, according to the Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Business Trade ministry supports businesses to boost exports to China The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that it will organise a wide range of trade promotion activities to support businesses in exporting their products to China.