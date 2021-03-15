Sci-Tech Vietnam successfully clones pigs for first time Vietnamese scientists have for the first time successfully cloned pigs using the somatic cells of ear tissue.

Sci-Tech Institutional revolution driving digital transformation in Vietnam Vietnam is one of the pioneering countries in building a national digital transformation programme, with the three main pillars of digital government, digital economy, and digital society.

Sci-Tech HCM City health sector to adopt latest medical technology The health sector in Ho Chi Minh City needs to adopt new healthcare technology solutions and embrace digital transformation, a city leader has said.