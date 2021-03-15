IT museum inaugurated in Quang Trung Software Park
The Quang Trung Software Park in Ho Chi Minh City has inaugurated a museum displaying and introducing IT products and solutions created in the park over the past two decades.
The Quang Trung Software Park in Ho Chi Minh City has inaugurated a museum displaying and introducing IT products and solutions created in the park over the past two decades. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Quang Trung Software Park in Ho Chi Minh City has inaugurated a museum displaying and introducing IT products and solutions created in the park over the past two decades.
Covering 220 square metres and built at a cost of 5 billion VND (217,000 USD), the museum features photos and other objects related to the 20-year development of the software park.
It will also be a place to introduce and demonstrate new technological solutions developed by firms based in the software park.
Those on display include a monitoring and operation system of the park, solutions for digital transformation and solutions and applications in education, healthcare and life, among others.
The museum also has a special section for visitors to experience new technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality, robotics, 3D printing and big data./.