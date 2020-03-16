Business Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice export Vietnam is enjoying strong growth in both rice export volume and value, and more export chances are still ahead as some free trade agreements (FTAs) have come into force and consumers around the globe are boosting purchase to ensure food security amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Thua Thien-Hue aims to draw 10 projects in IPs, IZs The central province of Thua Thien - Hue aims to attract 8-10 domestic and foreign investment projects with total registered capital of 6-8 trillion VND (257.4 -343 million USD) to its economic zones (EZs) and industrial zones (IZs) in 2020.

Business Can Tho city solicits investment in housing Can Tho city, the most developed locality in the Mekong Delta, continues to seek investment in housing projects.