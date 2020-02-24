Over 1,000 firms in HCM City to develop rooftop solar power
Representatives of HBA and BCG Energy sign the cooperation agreement on February 24 (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – More than 1,000 businesses located at processing, industrial and hi-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City are set to have solar panels installed on their rooftops in the next few years in an effort to promote green development.
This comes under a cooperation agreement on developing rooftop solar power in those areas signed between the HCM City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Business Association (HBA) and BCG Energy JSC, an affiliate of Bamboo Capital Group on February 24.
Accordingly, from now to 2024, BCG Energy will develop at least 300MWp of rooftop solar power at factories based in local processing zones, industrial parks and hi-tech parks.
The HBA also aims to install rooftop solar panels at 1,000 companies to raise the capacity to 1,000MWp to help reduce 23 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
At the signing ceremony, HBA Chairman Nguyen Van Be said businesses at local processing, industrial and hi-tech parks now have demand for technology modernisation. Therefore, applying green energy to production is also a driving force for business development.
Echoing the view, BCG Energy Pham Minh Tuan said developing rooftop solar power or using clean energy in production is essential for the companies which are working towards sustainable development.
He added the firms catching up with the clean energy consumption trend will obtain numerous benefits, including reinforced roofs and cooler temperature in the space underneath. Besides, using clean energy will also help them acquire environment and sustainable development-related certificates which in turn will help facilitate their trading activities./.