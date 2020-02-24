Business COVID-19: Lang Son province works to promote trading via rail Up to 260 carriages with tens of thousands of tonnes of exports and imports have passed Dong Dang International Railway Station, the northern border province of Lang Son, to and from China since February 4 despite impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Two State-owned banks allowed to increase charter capital The Government has decided to allow Vietcombank and Vietinbank to increase their charter capital by 10 trillion VND (434.8 million USD) in the first quarter of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said last month.

Business Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concerns Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will suspend flights from the central cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon city as from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.

Business Ministry to give fixed prices for more solar power projects The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has called for more solar power producers in Vietnam to enjoy fixed feed-in-tariffs (FIT) instead of a bidding mechanism.