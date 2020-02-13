Environment Over 1,700 wildlife violations recorded in 2019 The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) recorded 1,777 violations related to wild animal protection in 2019, according to deputy director of ENV Nguyen Thi Phuong Dung.

Environment Hanoi to build 70 more air monitoring stations this year Hanoi will complete a system of 81 air quality monitoring stations by the end of this year, said Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Trong Dong on February 5.

Environment Vietnam looks to new national strategy on environmental protection A draft national strategy on environmental protection from 2021-2030 focuses on fighting sources of pollution while boosting a low-carbon emission economy, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE).

Environment Quang Tri to plant 60,000ha of forests by 2030 The central province of Quang Tri had over 110,000ha of forests for production as of early this month, 22,000ha of which have received Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest management certifications.