Business Support industry promotes development of industrial real estate The supporting industry boosted the development of Vietnam's industrial real estate market last year, according to CBRE Vietnam Co, Ltd.

Business Kon Tum focuses on agricultural development The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum's has instructed district authorities and relevant agencies to promote agriculture and sell their farm produce in the domestic and global markets.

Business Government encourages startup innovation: Deputy PM The Government will develop an innovative and business-centred ecosystem, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said at the Vietnam Business Forum 2019 in Hanoi on January 10.

Business Japanese firms interested in high-tech farming in Bac Lieu A Japanese business delegation led by President of the Solar Wind Technology Company Mochio Horiuchi held a working session with Vice Secretary of the Bac Lieu provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung on January 10.