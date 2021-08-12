World Malaysia urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 As the number of COVID-19 maternal deaths has increased, the Malaysian Ministry of Health has called on pregnant women to get vaccinated against the disease.

World PM’s speech at UNSC debate on maritime security draws Czech scholars’ attention Czech experts on August 11 appreciated the speech that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had delivered at the virtual UNSC High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” two days ago.

World Vietnam highlights need to avoid negative impacts of counter-terrorism measures Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, has stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to avoid unexpected impacts of counter-terrorism measures on humanitarian activities.

World German experts laud Vietnam’s initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges German experts have hailed the initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed at the UN Security Council High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on August 9.