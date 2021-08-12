Italian scholars appreciate Vietnam’s maritime security initiatives
Rome (VNA) – The initiatives proposed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the virtual UNSC High-level Open Debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation" on August 9 have earned praises from Italian scholars.
Lauding Vietnam’s proposals, Professor Giuseppe Cataldi from the University of Naples “L’Orientale”, who is President of the International Association of Maritime Law, reiterated Vietnam’s call for relevant parties to intensify dialogue and cooperation and respect international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Agreeing with Vietnam’s view that UNCLOS is the "Constitution" of the seas and oceans, Cataldi said that countries need to comply with the provisions of this original legal document and avoid unilateral actions that may escalate current maritime disputes.
Dr. Antonio Albanese, expert in world geopolitics, director of AGC Communication, assessed that Vietnam’s proposals not only show the universality in the global context, but also contribute to promoting a substantive approach to solving specific problems of the region. Vietnam has affirmed its support for ensuring maritime security based on clear and consistent rules within the UN framework and concretised into common codes of conduct, he stated.
Vietnam’s stance of resolutely opposing any unilateral actions and seeking multilateral and peaceful solutions is a suitable choice for interests of each country and the globe’s common interests, thus ensuring equal access for all countries, especially in the fields of international trade and navigation, he added.
As an expert in Asian geopolitics, Prof. Antonio Fallico, President of the Conoscere Eurasia Association in Veneto, stated that Vietnam’s proposals clearly demonstrated a foreign policy of peace and cooperation and its responsibility for regional and international stability and security.
With these specific initiatives and under the direction of the new Government, Vietnam will continue to make more contributions to dialogue efforts, enhance trust, and promote efficiency of sea values for the benefits of each country and the common goal of peace and prosperity of the mankind, said Fallico./.