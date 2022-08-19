Society Housing support for 100,000 poor, near-poor households The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has announced housing support for nearly 100,000 poor and near-poor households under the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period.

Society Half a million Vietnamese students taught digital skills, Internet safety More than half a million students across Vietnam have been taught critical digital skills and how to stay safe on cyberspace over the last three years, according to a report by the Vietnam National Institute of Educational Sciences (VNIES).