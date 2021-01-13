World Vietnamese completely support Gov't's COVID-19 response measures: Survey All Vietnamese people who joined a survey in December last year said that they fully support and give the Vietnamese Government approval on how it had worked to control the pandemic, according the Bangkok-based ScandAsia magazine.

World Australia provides support for Vietnamese-led research team The Australia Renewable Energy Agency has granted aid worth 1 million AUD (750,000 USD) for a new-generation solar cell development project of a research team headed by Vietnamese national Dr. Nguyen Trong Hieu from the Australia National University (ANU).

World Russian expert believes a bright future awaits Vietnam A leading Russian expert on Vietnamese studies expressed his belief in a bright future for Vietnam in an article published in the “Multipolar World” magazine on January 12.

World AO/dioxin still causes sufferings for generations of Vietnamese: German daily Fifty years ago the US stopped spraying Agent Orange (AO) through Vietnam, however, people still suffer from severe hereditary defects to this day, wrote a recent article published by German daily newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau (FR).