World Malaysia’s GDP growth in 2019 in line with neightbouring countries Malaysia’s modest gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.3 percent in 2019 is considered better than some of its neighbours, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

World Malaysia appoints first female counter-terrorism chief Normah Ishak has become the first female counter-terrorism chief in Malaysia after she was appointed as principal assistant director of the Special Branch's Counter-Terrorism Division.