Japan donates medical equipment to Laos, Thailand
Japan's government has decided to donate medical equipment worth 2.52 million USD in total to Laos and Thailand to support the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Accordingly, Japan will donate 775 oxygen generators to Thailand and provide Laos with 100 ventilators and patient monitoring machines. These machines will be delivered to Laos and Thailand through the United Nations Project Services Agency (UNOPS) as soon as possible.
The Japan government hoped that the medical equipment will somewhat help the two countries curb the serious spread of the pandemic.
Besides medical equipment and machinery, Japan has also donated COVID-19 vaccines to the two nations. In July, Thailand received 1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Japan through the COVAX Facility, while 600,000 doses of the vaccine have been transferred to Laos on August 3./.