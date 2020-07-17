World Kazakhstan receives medical supplies from Vietnam Kazakhstan lower house on July 16 announced that the Vietnamese National Assembly had sent humanitarian aid in the form of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Kazakhstan people curb the spread of CVOID-19.

World ASEAN peacekeeping centres look to boost ties in COVID-19 response A video conference of the ASEAN Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN) was held by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) in Hanoi on July 16, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation among the network’s members in COVID-19 response.

World Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea (South China Sea).

ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers issue statement on recent floods in China ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the recent floods in China at the suggestion of Vietnam, the Chair of ASEAN in 2020.