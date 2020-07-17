Japan grants 3 mln USD for human resources development in Laos
Vientiane (VNA) – The Government of Japan has provided grant aid of 317 million JPY (3 million USD) to support human resources development in Laos.
The funds will be implemented under the “Project for Human Resources Development Scholarship”, said Ambassador of Japan to Laos Keizo Takewaka at a signing ceremony for the project in Vientiane on July 16.
The project will award 22 scholarships to young Lao government officials to study at schools in Japan, he noted.
The ambassador emphasised that the education sector is one of the priority policy areas in economic cooperation for Laos. This project will contribute to training the many talented young officials necessary for continuous economic growth and poverty alleviation in Laos, he said.
According to the Japanese Embassy in Laos, under this annual project, more than 370 officials have obtained master or doctoral degrees since 1999 when the programme started.
This year marks the 65th anniversary of Japan-Laos diplomatic relations and the 5th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership, Takewaka said, adding that Japan, as a strategic partner of Laos, supports the efforts of the Lao government for sustainable development in various sectors, including human resources development./.
