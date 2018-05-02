Phu Quoc international airport (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) and Japan Radio Co. Ltd signed an agreement worth 200 million JPY (1.81 million USD) in non-refundable aid to provide, install, monitor and transfer multilateration (MLAT) technology at Phu Quoc international airport.



As part of the 2018 – 2019 project, the Japanese side will offer training courses to transfer technology and hold seminars on MLAT technology in Hanoi and Phu Quoc with staff from VATM, the Civil Authority of Vietnam and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam taking part.



Airports with high flight density in Europe, US, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore have adopted MLAT technology.



MLAT technology is developed to accurately locate aircraft in ground stations, local terminal areas or a wider area that covers the larger surrounding airspace in any weather condition. It allows automation in processing information about flight activities and enhances the capacity of flight control at air traffic control stations.



Founded in 1915, Japan Radio Co. Ltd majors in wireless electronics for communications industry and provides solution-based services for infrastructure projects. In Asia, it has three branches in the Philippines, Taiwan (China) and Hanoi, Vietnam.



Japan Radio Co. Ltd’s MLAT technology was piloted in Japan’s Senda airport and lauded by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau. It is expected to replace other MLAT systems in nine Japanese airports.-VNA