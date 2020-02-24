World Indonesia inaugurates largest viscose rayon production facility Fiber manufacturer PT Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) recently launched the largest viscose rayon production plant in Indonesia, which was built with an investment worth 15 trillion rupiah (1.1 billion USD) in Riau province.

World Indonesia: Flash flood kills at least eight trekking students At least eight people were killed and dozens others were injured and missing after a flash flood hit a student group who were hiking along a river on Indonesia’s island of Java on February 21.

World Indonesia to raise capacity of geothermal projects to 1GW Indonesia strives to raise combined capacity of geothermal projects to 1 gigawatt (GW) in 2030, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR).

World 27th ASEAN – New Zealand Dialogue takes place in Cambodia The 27th ASEAN – New Zealand Dialogue took place on February 20-21 in Cambodia, focusing on commitments to further deepening bilateral strategic partnership in 2020.