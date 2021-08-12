ASEAN Thailand reports rising number of new COVID-19 cases Thailand logged 22,782 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 839,771, announced the country’s Ministry of Health on August 12.

World Italian scholars appreciate Vietnam’s maritime security initiatives The initiatives proposed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the virtual UNSC High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on August 9 have earned praises from Italian scholars.

World Malaysia urges pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 As the number of COVID-19 maternal deaths has increased, the Malaysian Ministry of Health has called on pregnant women to get vaccinated against the disease.

World PM’s speech at UNSC debate on maritime security draws Czech scholars’ attention Czech experts on August 11 appreciated the speech that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had delivered at the virtual UNSC High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” two days ago.