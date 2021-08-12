Japan promises to support ASEAN Envoy to Myanmar
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi (Photo: AFP/VNA)Tokyo (VNA) - Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi on August 12 held phone talks with ASEAN's Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof, during which he affirmed that Japan would give maximum support to activities of the diplomat.
During their roughly 30-minute talks, the two officials agreed to keep in regular contact while Yusof assumes his duty.
Motegi emphasised the importance of the envoy's upcoming visit to Myanmar, including his engagement in dialogue with stakeholders in Myanmar.
For his part, Yusof, who was appointed as special envoy by foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in their meeting last week, said he would carry out the task while taking into account the advice from Japan.
The envoy, who is also Brunei's Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, highly appreciated Japan's provision of humanitarian assistance worth more than 20 million USD to Myanmar since the political crisis occurred in early February this year.
Previously, at the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers Meeting on August 4, Motegi also expressed his support for ASEAN's appointment of a special envoy to Myanmar as part of efforts to resolve the political crisis in the Southeast Asian country.
At the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting held in late April in Jakarta, ASEAN leaders reached a five-point consensus on the Myanmar situation, which asks for the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties to exercise utmost restraint; constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to commence; a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair to facilitate mediation of the dialogue process; and ASEAN to provide humanitarian assistance through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre)./.