Japan pledged to increase support for Thailand in promoting carbon neutrality to help the Southeast Asian country rebuild its economy which is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on August 11.





In the first quarter of 2021, the Thai economy shrank by 2.6 percent year-on-year. This was the fifth consecutive quarter the country suffered economic contraction.



Earlier this year, the Japanese Government announced the "Asia Energy Transition Initiative ", under which it pledged to provide 10 billion USD for ASEAN member states, including Thailand, to promote renewable energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG), energy efficiency as well as other green projects.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) welcomed In a online meeting between Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai, Japan confirmed it would provide Bangkok with the necessary technologies to cut carbon dioxide emissions and develop renewable energy.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) welcomed Japan 's commitment during a special meeting between the two sides on June 21 to pledge financial support for the member countries' decarbonization efforts.

Japan's "Asia Energy Transition Initiative " will also include "human resource development through various training seminars, research and reports, as well as knowledge-sharing activities".

According to Japanese officials, the initiative is not only aimed at reducing the region's greenhouse gas emissions, but also opens up business opportunities for Japanese companies./.

