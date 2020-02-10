World Indonesia hires foreign consultants to renovate SOEs Indonesia is working with consultants McKinsey & Co. and Boston Consulting Group to revamp state firms with an annual revenue of 172 billion USD and dominate sectors from energy to construction and telecom.

World Thailand works to alleviate drought, smog problems in all areas Due to the drought situation and the severe problems of dust and haze, the Thai government has ordered the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation (DRRAA) to review the annual royal rainmaking action plan to alleviate problems for people in all regions, said the Department’s Director General Surasee Kittimonthon said.