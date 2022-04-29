Japanese gov’t attaches great importance to ties with Vietnam: expert
Prof. Dr. Oba Mie from Kanagawa University has highlighted the importance the Japanese Government attaches to relations with Vietnam ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s tour of Indonesia (April 29 - 30), Vietnam (April 30 - May 1), and Thailand (May 1 - 2).
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio at a joint press conference during the former's official visit to Japan in November 2021 (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Prof. Dr. Oba Mie from Kanagawa University has highlighted the importance the Japanese Government attaches to relations with Vietnam ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s tour of Indonesia (April 29 - 30), Vietnam (April 30 - May 1), and Thailand (May 1 - 2).
She said the friendship could be seen in Japan’s provision of defence supplies and cooperation in maritime security.
Vietnam - Japan relations are mutually beneficial, Oba noted, elaborating that to Vietnam, its links with Japan are highly important to maintaining a balance among superpowers while the enhancement of connections with Vietnam will also bring considerable advantages to Japan.
Talking about Japan’s relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the expert held that amid the increasingly fierce strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region and the changing regional order, both sides are facing the same situation. Japan should strengthen cooperation as a trustworthy partner of ASEAN to bolster the strategic self-reliance of the bloc and its members.
She also suggested some areas Japan and ASEAN should reinforce their partnerships in, including encouraging and improving the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to maintain international order, promoting infrastructure development, stepping up green energy and digital transformation, and boosting maritime security to maintain peace and stability./.