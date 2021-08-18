Videos Two Vietnamese universities named in world top 1,000 Ton Duc Thang University and Duy Tan University in Ho Chi Minh City have broken into the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy’s Academic Ranking of World Universities in 2021.

Videos Vietnam reports over 3,900 cyberattacks in seven months Vietnam recorded more than 3,900 cyberattacks in the first seven months of 2021, according to the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Videos Technology deployed in fighting COVID-19 in Bac Giang COVID-19 tracker apps have been used by enterprises and QR code scanners made available in the northern province of Bac Giang, a former Covid-19 hotspot, in recent times, with a view to ensuring the dual targets of pandemic containment and economic development.

Videos Covivac vaccine given to volunteers in 2nd phase clinical trials Vietnam's homegrown Covivac COVID-19 vaccine is being injected to volunteers Thai Binh province’s Vu Thu district from August 18 during its second phase clinical trials.