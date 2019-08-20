At the inaugural ceremony (Photo: VNA)

A solar power plant invested by Japan’s Fujiwara company was inaugurated in Quy Nhon city in the south central province of Binh Dinh on August 19, with Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh in attendance.The project worth 1.3 trillion VND (55.9 million USD) is located at Nhon Hoi economic zone, covering 60 hectares. It is designed to have a capacity of 50 MWp.After two years of construction, the plant was run on a trial basis from June 2019 and has now been put into official operation and joined the national grid.Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh expressed his appreciation for the project, the first of its kind of Fujiwara in Vietnam, which marks a new progress in diplomatic and investment relations between Vietnam and Japan.The project also contributes to improving electricity capacity in renewable and clean energy that the Vietnamese Government is targeting, he said.The Deputy PM asked Fujiwara Binh Dinh Co.Ltd., to operate the plant effectively and use more local workers, contributing to the local budget and socio-economic development.Director of Binh Dinh power company Huynh Ngoc Viet said the solar power plant was connected to the 110kV Nhon Hoi power station, providing about 3,000 kWh with revenues of some 550 million VND.-VNA