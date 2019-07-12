Scene at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Cat Hiep solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Binh Dinh’s Phu Cat district on July 12, becoming the first of its kind in the south central coastal province to join the national grid.Invested by the French-based Quadran International company and Truong Thanh group of Vietnam, the facility worth over 1.03 trillion VND (44.29 million USD) spans more than 60ha. With 150,000 panels and a capacity of 49.5MWp, it can generate between 78 and 80 million kWh per year.During its test run from May 20 to date, Cat Hiep produced more than 7 million kWh of electricity, earning over 15 billion VND in revenue.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Quoc Dung hoped the operation of the plant will lead to the development of similar ones across Binh Dinh.He noted solar electricity will help enhance the capacity of the national grid, capitalize on renewable sources of energy, and add more to the provincial budget collection.The local leader pledged to assist investors in the power sector and others in tackling hurdles and implementing their projects.-VNA