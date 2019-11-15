Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture to open door for more Vietnamese workers
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Ibaraki prefecture of Japan recently said that it wants to expand cooperation with the Vietnamese Government to ease the labour shortage by inviting more Vietnamese workers to the locality.
According to NHK Television of Japan, Governor of Ibaraki Oigawa Kazuhiko is scheduled to visit Vietnam from November 25-27 to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides in this field.
The Mou will include the promotion of cooperation between the two sides so that both sides could make appropriate arrangements for deploying and receiving workers, assistance for human resources development, and creation of an environment so that Vietnamese can feel secure working in the locality, as well as support when they return to Vietnam.
Ibaraki is promoting measures to attract more workers from other countries. In April, the prefecture opened a support centre for foreign workers.
The prefecture mainly focuses on sectors of nuclear energy, precise mechanics and chemicals./.