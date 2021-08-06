World Regional countries face complicated development of COVID-19 The Ministry of Health of Cambodia reported another 588 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic outbreak.

World Thailand sees CPI rise for fourth consecutive month Thailand's consumer price index (CPI) in July increased for the fourth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace, according to the Commerce Ministry.

World ASEAN, USAID symposium on Single Window targets expanded trade ASEAN and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on August 5 held the fifth symposium on the ASEAN Single Window (ASW) to plan for greater private sector engagement and facilitate cross-border trade.