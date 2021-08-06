Japan’s support to Mekong countries applauded
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has spoken highly of Japan’s assistance to Mekong countries during the fight against COVID-19.
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has spoken highly of Japan’s assistance to Mekong countries during the fight against COVID-19.
The Mekong-Japan cooperation has significantly contributed to socio-economic development in the Mekong countries, he said at the 14th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on August 6.
He suggested Japan and the Mekong countries prioritise pandemic containment and inclusive, sustainable economic recovery, saying the Mekong-Japan cooperation strategy should be based on the three pillars of dynamic and adaptive economy, healthy society with people at the centre, and green and digital Mekong.
Japan and Mekong countries should enhance cooperation in vaccine production and distribution, and the transfer of vaccine production technology in a timely and effective manner, sustainable development, climate change adaptation and the sustainable management of cross-border water resources, Son said.
Joint efforts are needed to fruitfully materialise the Mekong-Japan Initiative for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards 2030, and the Mekong Investment Partnership for SDGs, according to the minister.
He also proposed stronger economic ties and collaboration in digital transformation and building e-government, digital economy and digital society, saying the connectivity between the Mekong-Japan cooperation and the ASEAN Community building as well as other Mekong cooperation mechanisms should be intensified.
Vietnam’s proposals were acknowledged by other countries at the meeting.
The 14th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held via teleconference on August 6. (Photo: VNA)Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan has rolled out infrastructure projects worth 9 billion USD in the region.
It has also provided 5.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 700 ventilators and 750 million JPY (6.8 million USD) for the Mekong countries to help them build cold storage systems.
The ministers lauded Japan’s aid and outcomes of the Mekong-Japan cooperation, and shared the view that the countries should strengthen their collaboration in pandemic prevention and control, and economic recovery./.