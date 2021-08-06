

The Mekong-Japan cooperation has significantly contributed to socio-economic development in the Mekong countries, he said at the 14th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on August 6.



He suggested Japan and the Mekong countries prioritise pandemic containment and inclusive, sustainable economic recovery.



Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan has also provided 5.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 700 ventilators and 750 million JPY (6.8 million USD) for the Mekong countries to help them build cold storage systems.



The ministers lauded Japan’s aid and outcomes of the Mekong-Japan cooperation. They shared the view that the countries should strengthen their collaboration in pandemic prevention and control, and economic recovery./.

VNA