Jetstar Airways resumes flights to Vietnam
Australia’s Jetstar Airways has resumed regular flights to Vietnam from April 8 after two years of suspension due to COVID-19 impacts.
A Jetstar flight (Source: Jetstar)
The airline will operate five direct flights each week, with three on the Melbourne-Ho Chi Minh City route from April 8 and two on the Sydney-Ho Chi Minh route from April 9.
Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said that Vietnam is one of the favourite destinations for Australian people only after Bali of Indonesia.
Before COVID-19 broke out, Vietnam was said to be one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in Southeast Asia, and the airline has seen strong bookings since Vietnam reopened its border, he said.
Ho Chi Minh City has become the sixth international destination that Jetstar Airways has restarted flights to since it resumed international operations earlier this year./.