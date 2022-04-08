Environment Vietnam Clean Energy Forum looks towards carbon neutrality The second Vietnam Clean Energy Forum took place in Hanoi on April 7, offering a venue for managers, scientists and businesses to exchange views on mechanisms, policies, technology and financing for wind, solar and gas power projects towards carbon neutrality.

Environment HCM City augments environmental protection efforts Ho Chi Minh City is set to carry out five groups of measures for environmental protection during 2021 - 2030 so as to continue easing pollution, improving environmental quality, and adapting to climate change towards the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Environment Ministry seeks GWEC’s support for realisation of 2050 net zero target The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked for assistance from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help Vietnam realise its net zero emissions target by 2050, especially regarding offshore wind power development, said Minister Nguyen Hong Dien at a working session with Mark Hutchinson, chair of GWEC’s Southeast Asia Task Force.

Environment Vietnam welcomes UK's support in renewable energy development: MoIT Deputy Minister The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) welcomes offers given by developed countries, including the UK, to support Vietnam in building legal frameworks and provide Vietnam with necessary technologies, experience and capital to develop renewable energy in order to realise commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), stated Deputy Minister Dang Hoang An.