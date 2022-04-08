JICA to help HCM City tackle land subsidence
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Environment and Natural Resources has proposed other municipal departments and agencies cooperate with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in addressing land subsidence.
Land subsidence has been occurring in Ho Chi Minh City at an annual rate of 4cm on average, even 6 – 7cm in several locations. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Environment and Natural Resources has proposed other municipal departments and agencies cooperate with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in addressing land subsidence.
The proposal was sent to the HCM City People’s Committee after JICA showed an interest in join hands with the city to implement a project for technical cooperation in comprehensively assessing and tackling land subsidence.
Accordingly, the municipal Department of Environment and Natural Resources and relevant departments and agencies will support and provide all necessary information for JICA to examine the land subsidence in the city and management system and policies relating to the issues, and to come up with response solutions.
A survey will be conducted to provide evidence for the necessity of the project and explore the cause of the issue.
Land subsidence has been occurring in the southern city at an annual rate of 4cm on average, even 6 – 7cm in several locations./.