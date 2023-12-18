Politics Mobilising OV resources for national development: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called on Vietnamese representative offices in foreign countries to mobilise the Overseas Vietnamese (OV) resources to develop the nation.

Politics PM receives Presidents of International Friendship Exchange Council, JICA Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working breakfast with President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan Ken Matsuzawa and its members in Tokyo on December 18 on the occasion of his trip to the East Asian country to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh receives governors of Japanese prefectures Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the governors of the Japanese prefectures of Aichi, Tochigi, Niigata, Kanagawa, and Yamanashi in Tokyo on December 17 as part of his trip to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN - Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

Politics 'Bamboo diplomacy' carves out nation’s achievements: FM Despite global headwinds with unprecedented and daunting challenges, Vietnam’s foreign policy, adhering to the “bamboo diplomacy” concept, has carved out various achievements, according to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.