At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: Jollibee Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) - Jollibee, one of fast food restaurant chains in Vietnam, has marked a new business journey with a commitment to speading endless culinary joy through launching its 150th store in Vietnam.

The new store was officially opened on March 19 at No. 254 Dong Da street, Thuan Phuoc ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city. It is also the seventh Jollibee store in the central city.



Jollibee is a world well-known famous brand for its product Chickenjoy with more than 1,500 stores operating in over 17 countries and territories around the world. It is a Filipino multinational chain of fast food restaurants owned by the Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC).



The launch of the 150th store is a memorable milestone, and it is also an important step for the journey to become the leading Quick Serving Restaurant (QSR) chain in Vietnam by 2025.

The launch of the 150th store is a memorable milestone (Photo: Jollibee Vietnam)

JFC CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong affirmed that Vietnam is among important markets and the largest international market of Jollibee outside the Philippines.



Despite challenges and difficulties brought by COVID-19, Jollibee Vietnam continued to post growth, and the inauguration of the new store demonstrates efforts by the company and the feelings of Vietnamese consumers, he added.



Vietnam is the first foreign market outside the Philippines housing a production plant of the JFC, which spans more than 10,000 sq.m in Can Giuoc district of the Mekong Delta province of Long An, said General Director of Jollibee Vietnam Lam Hong Nguyen.

Activities are held in celebration of the newest store (Photo: Jollibee Vietnam)

Together with in-person and online activities in celebration of the newest store, various promotions are rolled out at all Jollibee stores across the country.



The first Jollibee store was opened in Vietnam in 2005. Since then, Jollibee has tried its best to bring Vietnamese families with delicious meals at reasonable prices.



Among the establishment's best sellers are the house hamburger ‘Yumburger’; the fried chicken meal ‘Chickenjoy’ which comes in both regular and spicy versions; and ‘Jolly Spaghetti’, a sweet-style interpretation of spaghetti./.

VNA