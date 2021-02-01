Vietnam attractive to franchisees, experts say
Nguyen Phi Van, founder and chairwoman of the Retail and Franchise Asia and founder and executive member of World Franchise Associates, speaks at the ‘Start your own business with franchise model’ seminar organised by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre in HCM City. (Photo courtesy of the centre)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam will become an attractive destination for franchising businesses after the pandemic ends, experts have said.
Nguyen Tuan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), told the ‘Start your own business with franchise model’ seminar in the city last week: “With its positive economic growth rate last year and a population of nearly 100 million, the future of franchising looks promising in Vietnam.”
Tuan said, “Besides bringing huge benefits to franchisors, the model also minimises the risk to franchisees.”
According to the International Franchise Association, Vietnam has become an attractive franchising destination, especially in sectors like food and beverages, education, health and nutrition, business services, hospitality, fashion, beauty and skin care, entertainment, and convenience stores.
Nguyen Phi Van, founder and chairwoman of Retail and Franchise Asia and founder and executive member of World Franchise Associates, said the franchising industry contributes 5-10 percent of GDP in countries where it is developed.
In the US, where it originated, the figure is 5.1 percent, and it is 10 percent in Canada, 9 percent in Australia and 9.7 percent in South Africa, she said.
In Asia, franchising is strongest in the Republic of Korea (7.8 percent of GDP), followed by Malaysia (6.3 percent), the Philippines (5 percent) and Singapore (3 percent).
In Malaysia it has been chosen by the government as a long-term strategy to develop SMEs -- by exporting business models and brands instead of exporting goods, Van said.
After the pandemic passes, franchising has the potential to develop strongly, she said.
But, to be successful, franchisees need to make sure they have good business plans and management, she said.
Vietnamese franchisees invest a lot of money to buy a franchise but not to build a management team to run it, she revealed.
To have a sustainable model, businesses must focus on brands and the business model, the operating platform, personnel training, supply chain, and technology platform, she added.
In Vietnam, well-established franchisees include Trung Nguyen Coffee, Pho 24, T&T, Cafe Bobby Brewers, Kinh Do Bakery, Wrap and Roll, Café Cong, AQ Silk, Shop and Go, and Highland’s Coffee.
