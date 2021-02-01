Business Ben Tre targets 6.23 pct. in export growth this year The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will maintain high and sustainable growth in exports during 2021, setting its sights on 1.5 billion USD in export revenue, up 6.23 percent against 2020, according to Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Be Sau.

Business Retail sales, consumer service revenue up ahead of Tet Total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services in January are estimated at 479.9 trillion VND (nearly 20.77 billion USD), up 3.7 percent month-on-month and 6.4 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam Rubber Group posts rising revenue and profit The Vietnam Rubber Industry Group JSC reported 21.17 trillion VND (915.6 million USD) in revenue and 5.23 trillion VND in post-tax profit in 2020, year-on-year increases of 6.9 percent and 36.4 percent, respectively.

Business Vietjet reports profit in 2020 despite COVID-19 impact Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has released its financial statements reporting 4,430 billion VND (approx. 192 million USD) of consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a total of 18,210 billion VND (approx. 790 million USD) of consolidated revenue in 2020.