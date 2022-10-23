Sci-Tech HCM City’s trade, tourism join digital transformation trend With COVID-19 well under control, Ho Chi Minh City’s trade, service and tourism sectors have been working to promote their digital transformation, especially supply chain technology.

Sci-Tech Vietnam attends Singapore International Cyber Week Minister of Public Security, General To Lam attended the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW2022) from October 18-20.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.

Sci-Tech Da Nang greenlights stem cell project The first-ever research project on stem cells in Da Nang and the central region has been given approval from Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authorities, making a crucial step in turning the city into a centre of biological research.