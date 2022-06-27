Sci-Tech Over 70% of Vietnamese population use internet The rate of internet users in Vietnam has increased to 70.3% of the population over the last two decades, heard a recent forum themed “The future of Internet” hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang accelerates digital transformation The northern province of Bac Giang is planning to focus on accelerating digital transformation and building an e-administration, a digital economy and a digital society, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Sci-Tech World’s first zero-emission boat visits HCM City Energy Observer – the world’s first hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vessel that is self-sufficient in energy – continues its journey in Southeast Asia, with the 73rd stopover of its round-the-world Odyssey being in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.