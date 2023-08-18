Politics President meets delegates to Vietnam International Dental Exhibition & Congress President Vo Van Thuong on August 17 met with Vietnamese and foreign professors, scientists and experts, who are in Hanoi to attend the ongoing Vietnam International Dental Exhibition & Congress 2023 (VIDEC 2023).

Politics Kazakh President to pay official visit to Vietnam President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 20 to 22, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics Commission looks into violations by Party members The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission met in Hanoi on August 16-17, during which they decided to propose the Politburo impose disciplinary measures on some individuals.

Politics Vietnam to send representatives to 15th BRICS Summit The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Pham Thu Hang, on August 17 said that being an active and responsible member of the international community and consistently implementing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification of external relations, Vietnam is ready to participate in and actively contribute to global and regional multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums.