Key highlights of Vietnam's visa policy for foreigners
Foreign tourists visiting Vietnam will be subject to a new visa policy beginning on August 15, 2023, with notable changes including the issuance of 90-day e-visas and an increase in the temporary stay period for people entering the country under unilateral visa exemption to 45 days.
VNA
