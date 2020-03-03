Khanh Hoa looks to halve marine plastic waste by 2025
The southern central province of Khanh Hoa has issued an action plan on marine plastic waste management, aiming to cut down half of its plastic debris at sea in the next five years.
Khanh Hoa province hopes to reduce its plastic waste at sea by half in the next five years (Photo: VNA)
Aside from the overall target, the coastal province hopes that by 2025, 50 percent of lost or discarded fishing tools will be collected; 80 percent of local tourist sites, tourist accommodation establishments and other tourism service providers in coastal areas will stop using disposable plastic products or non-biodegradable plastic bags; and 80 percent of plastic waste will be slashed in its marine reserves.
Khanh Hoa plans to reduce 75 percent of plastic waste at sea and achieve 100 percent of the remaining aspects by 2030.
To do so, it is promoting communications to raise public awareness of plastic products and marine debris. It will also boost the collection, sorting and treatment of waste in coastal areas and at sea; arrange more waste containers in public places; and build a database of marine plastic waste, according to the plan issued by the provincial People’s Committee.
In late 2019, a national action plan on marine plastic waste management by 2030 was issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. It aims to reduce 75 percent of the plastic debris Vietnam releases into the ocean in the next 10 years./.