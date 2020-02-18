Khanh Hoa: Over 80 suspected cases test negative for COVID-19
More than 80 cases in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa suspected of having the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have tested negative for the virus, according to a local health official.
Deputy director of the provincial health department Nguyen Dinh Thoan said these cases had been quarantined and monitored since January 9.
As of February 17, all tested negative for the virus, he said, adding that no cases are quarantined at present.
Earlier, the province recorded one case testing positive for the virus. The patient had been successfully treated and discharged from hospital on February 4.
Currently, all the tourist sites in Khanh Hoa are still open to visitors.
The tourism sector is intensifying measures to prevent the disease and ensure safety for vacationers.
In 2020, Khanh Hoa strives to welcome over 7.3 million visitors, up 5.14 percent year-on-year, including 3.9 million foreigners, up 9.55 percent./.