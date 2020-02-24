According to a report by the provincial Department of Tourism, the epidemic has caused the province to lose all Chinese tourists.

The tourism industry has to resolve a serious crisis since many Russian and Korean tourists, besides those from HCM City and Hanoi, have also cancelled their trips to Nha Trang.

While it is difficult to forecast the future activities of Chinese tourists, other tourist markets are expected to recover after the next two or three months. This is an opportunity for the province to rebuild its amusement plans and programmes, said the department.

Some agencies have come up with new programmes to attract visitors from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and India.

The department said high-income visitors from China would be targeted after the epidemic is over./.

VNA