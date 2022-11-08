Khmer culture-sport-tourism festival underway in Kien Giang
The opening ceremony of Kien Giang’s Khmer culture-sport-tourism festival took place on November 8 on the bank of Cai Lon river in Go Quao district, which houses the largest number of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province.
This year’s event, the 14th edition, is scheduled for November 6 – 9, in conjunction with the Ok Om Bok (moon worshipping) – one of the three main festivals, along with Sene Dolta and Chol Chnam Thmay, that Khmer ethnic people celebrate every year.
With the participation of nearly 3,000 artisans, actors and athletes from across the province, it features a range of activities, including musical-art performances, a food-culture trade fair and exhibition, a football tournament, and a Ngo (Khmer boat) race.
The Ngo race, considered a big draw to locals, sees 12 teams competing in the three categories of 800m and 1,200m for men, and mixed 800m.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Luu Trung said the festival returns after two-year hiatus over COVID-19, expected to welcome some 300,000 visitors.
Kien Giang has 27 ethnic groups comprising more than 261,000 people, or 15% of its population, with the Khmer numbering 228,200./.