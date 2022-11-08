Culture - Sports Thua Thien-Hue: Nguyen dynasty’s clothing on display An exhibition of 10 kinds of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) under the last Vietnamese feudal dynasty, the Nguyen (1802 - 1945), is taking place in Hue ancient capital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Culture - Sports Quang Nam charms visitors with ancient ambiance Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam boasts a kaleidoscope of features that offer visitors a nostalgic getaway.

Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.