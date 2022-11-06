Society Nestlé, Vietnam Women’s Union partner to empower women Based on the fruitful results of their cooperation in past years, the Vietnam Women's Union and Nestlé Vietnam signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the period of 2022 - 2027 to continue to implement a nationwide programme named "Nestlé accompanies women" in Hanoi on November 4.

Society National housing area per capita increases The housing area per capita in Vietnam currently stands at 25.5 sq.m, 0.5 sq.m higher than that in 2021, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Society Quat Dong embroidery village Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25km from Hanoi’s centre, Quat Dong village is well-known for its colorful handmade embroidered products reflecting the Vietnamese people and land which are favored by both domestic customers and foreign friends.

Society K53 team of Kon Tum begins dry-season search for Vietnamese soldiers' remains in Laos The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum held a ceremony on November 5 to send off the province's team in charge of searching for and repatriating remains of volunteer martyrs and experts who died in Laos and Cambodia during wartime (Team K5) on its mission in the 2022-2023 dry season.