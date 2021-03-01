Kien Giang: 12.7 trillion VND for marine aquaculture
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to mobilise nearly 12.7 trillion VND (551 million USD) to develop marine aquaculture during the 2021-2030 period.
Of the amount, the central budget will provide 0.16 percent and the local budget 0.85 percent, with the remainder coming from different economic sectors.
The province will invest 11.93 trillion VND in fish cages at sea and mollusc breeding efforts.
Investment sourced from State and local budgets, which totals 128 billion VND, will be used in building infrastructure, improving capacity in the sector, and supporting scientific-technological research on marine aquaculture.
With investment from different economic sectors, Kien Giang will also upgrade its transport and electricity infrastructure.
The province will seek and coordinate with foreign credit sources such as the Netherlands’ Aqua-Spark fund and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Its 2021-2030 marine aquaculture plan matches the country’s sustainable maritime economic development strategy to 2030 and vision towards 2045.
Kien Giang has transformed small-scale, outdated marine aquaculture models into large-scale models, using cutting-edge technologies to move towards sustainability.
By 2025, it is expected to have 7,500 farming cages, including 4,700 fish cages using traditional breeding methods and 1,900 using high technologies. By 2030, the figures are to be 14,000, 5,300, and 6,600, respectively.
More than 47,680 workers are expected to be employed in the sector.
To that end, apart from concerted land and water surface measures and policies and mechanisms in support of the sector, the province has also adopted solutions in human resources, product consumption, and logistics./.