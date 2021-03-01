Business Foreign ship arrivals down 6 percent in first two months Vietnam’s sea ports have berthed some 4,900 foreign vessels over the last two months, a decline of 6 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration.

Business Vietjet offers free baggage allowance on domestic routes The budget carrier Vietjet Air has offered free 20kg of checked baggage for passengers on its entire flight network across Vietnam.

Business Government gives in principle approval to industrial park projects The Government has given the green light to a number of industrial park projects in the central province of Nghe An and the northern provinces of Nam Dinh and Vinh Phuc.

Business New momentum for private investment in healthcare Private investment is forecast to keep flowing into the healthcare sector in the time ahead with the appearance of many new drivers, according to the Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review) newspaper.