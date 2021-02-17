In Kien Giang province (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Kien Giang (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has set its sights on pulling in 60-100 million USD worth of FDI over the next five years, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chin.



It will focus its efforts on fulfilling plans on medium-term public investment and socio-economic development in 2021-2025, striving to attract 40 to 50 FDI projects with registered investment of 60-100 million USD in total, Chin said.



It aims for local social investment to reach 48 trillion VND (2.07 billion USD) this year.



The province has been accelerating communications campaigns on its strengths, potential, and investment incentives to attract both domestic and foreign investors.



Priority is being given to numerous areas, including road infrastructure; river ports; sea ports; electricity; water supply; solid waste treatment; renewable energy; infrastructure development in industrial parks and clusters; fishing, aquaculture and fish processing; intensive farming and industrial agriculture; supporting industries; tourism; services; education; and high-quality healthcare.



It also wants to attract large-scale projects with advanced technologies in high-tech agriculture and food processing.



Cooperation with ministries and government agencies will be stepped up to take part in investment promotion events in major partners such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, and the US, as well as those who are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



The province will also increase dialogue with local businesses and investors to help them tackle any difficulties and create an open and fair business climate.



Kien Giang is calling for investment in 144 projects in priority fields. It has to date granted in-principle approval and investment licenses to 49 projects with total investment of 22.66 trillion VND.



The Mekong Delta province welcomed 206 projects during the 2016-20 period, including 22 foreign projects with nearly 133 trillion VND in total capital./.