Society Vietnamese students’ association in Germany holds summer camp The Association of Vietnamese Students in Germany (SiviDuc) and its Hamburg chapter organised a summer camp in the German port city on August 13 and 14, gathering hundreds of participants from across the European nation.

Society New project to promote Vietnamese language in Vietnamese communities abroad The Government has approved a project on designating September 8 as the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad. Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) and Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu talked to the press about the goals of the project and reasons to choose the date.

Society Vietnam Airlines opens ticket sales for upcoming Tet Holiday Vietnam Airlines Group, which manages Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, has opened ticket sales for Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday in the period from January 6 to February 5, 2023.

Society Vietnamese teams at Army Games 2022 receive encouragement Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien wished Vietnamese teams competing at the ongoing 2022 International Army Games the best possible performances, when visiting them on the outskirts of Moscow on August 14 morning (local time).