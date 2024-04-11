The delegation of the Border Guard Command of Kien Giang province present gifts to the Military Sub-Region of Shihanouk province, Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – Delegations from the southern province of Kien Giang have visited, extended greetings, and presented gifts to localities, agencies, and armed forces in Cambodia on the occasion of their Chol Chnam Thmay festival.



Heads of the delegations offered best regard and wishes to the Cambodian side and emphasised that Vietnam and Cambodia are neighbours with a long history and traditional solidarity.

Every year, on the occasion of the traditional New Year of each country, leaders of Cambodian bordering provinces/cities and armed forces and Kien Giang province send delegations to visit and extend New Year wishes as an annual practice to tighten the two sides’ solidarity and friendship.



Kien Giang and Cambodia’s border provinces have kept promoting exchanges and cooperation in various fields including culture, trade, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and search and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese experts and volunteers who died in the Cambodian battlefield. Especially, the localities coordinate to ensure security and safety along the two countries’ borders.

Receiving the Vietnamese delegations, Cambodian representatives thanked Kien Giang provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and its Vietnam Fatherland Front for their greetings. They emphasised the valuable traditions and good neighbourship of the two countries and peoples./.