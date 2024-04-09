Society US supports Vietnam in proper fertiliser use The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officially launched the Fertilize Right Project, at a workshop in Hanoi on April 9.

Society Programmes and policies improve Khmer people’s livelihood The material and spiritual lives of the Khmer people has been significantly improved in recent years thanks to many timely policies and solutions aimed at eradicating poverty and enhancing livelihoods in the southwestern region.

Society Revised land law shows fair policy towards OVs: Ambassador Overseas Vietnamese (OV) are thrilled to hear about new provisions in the Land Law (revised) passed recently by the National Assembly (NA), which demonstrates the attention of the Party, the State, the Government, and the NA in ensuring equal rights between OVs and Vietnamese citizens residing inside the country to purchase and own land use right and houses in their homeland, said Vietnamese Ambassador in Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao.