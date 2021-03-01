Destinations Nam O Reef, the green pearl of Da Nang About 17km from the central city of Da Nang, Nam O Reef is like a beautiful hidden gem, waiting to show its beauty when spring arrives.

Destinations Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam Hai Van pass is approximately 20km long and 500m above sea level. It is on National Highway 1A, some 80km from the heart of Hue to the south and over 20km from the centre of Da Nang to the north, running across Bach Ma mountain which stretches from the Truong Son range to the sea, creating a natural boundary between Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city.

Destinations Two Vietnamese beaches among top beaches in Asia TripAdvisor readers have named My Khe in the central city of Da Nang and An Bang in Hoi An city among the most beautiful beaches in Asia.

Destinations Potential for developing tourism on Ba Den Mountain Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province is renowned for its spiritual and eco-tourism products, which have made the mountain a tourist magnet in the locality in particular and the southern region in general.