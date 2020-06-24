Kien Giang mobilises all resources to counter coast erosion
Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has invested in a number of works to prevent coast erosion while improving livelihoods for local residents, using resources mobilised from all sources.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, as of mid-June this year, the province was building dykes in An Bien district, Ha Tien city and Hon Dat district, along with barriers to trap mud and create alluvial ground for planting mangrove trees in Hon Dat, An Bien and An Minh districts.
Kien Giang has also implemented a project on building a system of sluices along the sea dyke to the north of Ha Tien – Rach Gia, with 22 sluices completed so far, helping prevent saline intrusion, retain fresh water and regulate water supply for coastal fields in Rach Gia city, and Hon Dat and Kien Luong district.
Six sluices have also been constructed in the sea dyke section to the south of An Bien – An Minh.
At the same time, the province has developed projects on building two sea dykes coupled with roads along the coast from Ha Tien to Rach Gia (85km) and from Rach Gia to Ca Mau (80km), with investments of 874 billion VND (37.65 million USD) and over 1 trillion VND, respectively. The projects are now waiting for capital allocation.
The provincial People’s Committee said unpredictable developments of climate change have resulted in rising sea levels, serious erosion of the coastline, loss of coastal forests, saline intrusion and drought, which affect production and people’s life.
Kien Giang boasts a coastline of about 200 km in length, stretching from Kien Luong to An Minh district, with nearly half of it suffering from erosion. /.