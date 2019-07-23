A corner of Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang (Photo: VNA)

– Kien Giang will sign a number of Memoranda of Understanding and cooperation deals with nearly 20 business and investment organisations and associations in various fields such as agriculture, industry, trade, and tourism at an investment promotion conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta province on July 29.The information was released at a press conference in Rach Gia city on July 23 to introduce the investment promotion conference.Themed “Kien Giang – Potential and opportunity for sustainable investment”, the event is expected to draw 500 delegates, including senior officials from the government and some cities and provinces as well as domestic and foreign investors and businesses.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Vu Hong said the conference is an important event to introduce the province’s potential, advantages, mechanisms, policies, planning schemes, and prioritised investment projects, mainly in clean agriculture, high-tech agriculture, organic agriculture, aquaculture, and farm produce processing technology.The province pledges to create investment opportunities for businesses to make effective use of investment in the fields of local strengths, he said.Kien Giang is calling for investment in developing tourism, industry, trade, Ha Tien border economic zone, building urban areas - especially marine urban, and treating waste and sewage, Hong said.Kien Giang will provide investors a list of 118 investment projects in the province, he added.The provincial authorities will grant investment licenses to nearly 20 investors with a total registered capital of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD).Individuals and organisations with remarkable contributions to the local socio-economic development will be honoured at the event.-VNA