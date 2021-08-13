Kien Giang works hard to combat IUU fishing
Fishing ships anchored in waters of Rach Gia city, Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is focusing on implementing a series of synchronous measures to inspect, monitor and control fishing activities in a bid to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by Vietnamese ships in foreign waters by 2022.
According to the provincial steering committee for IUU fishing, local fishermen have still violated foreign waters for illegal fishing and the fight against IUU fishing failed to meet requirements.
Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Dung, who is also head of the steering committee, said the locality has strengthened inspection and supervision of the performance of agencies and units that are tasked with combating IUU fishing.
Accordingly, authorised agencies will review the list of fishing vessels, excluding those on shore, seized by foreign countries, unregistered ships, and coordinate with relevant units and localities to complete the installation of cruise control devices in September this year.
Local authorities have strictly handled cases of illegally exploiting marine products detected through monitoring devices in line with regulations of Decree 42/ND/CP of the Government./.