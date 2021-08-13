Society HCM City devises two-period plan to control COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City, the current largest COVID-19 hotspot in Vietnam, has built a plan on intensifying pandemic fighting measures from August 15 to September 15, which is divided into two periods, from August 15-30 and September 1-9, with specific solutions designed for each periods, in order to realise the goal of putting the pandemic under control by September 15.

Society Hanoi’s youths join hands to fight pandemic In recent days, many checkpoints have been set up to protect COVID-free areas known as "green zones" to prevent the spread of the virus in the capital city of Hanoi.

Society State leader encourages frontline forces, residents of Hanoi in COVID-19 fight President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 13 visited and presented gifts to frontline forces performing COVID-19 prevention and prevention activities and locals in some areas in the capital city.

Society Cuban leader’s 95th birth anniversary marked in Quang Tri A ceremony was held in the Fidel Castro Park in the central province of Quang Tri on August 13 to pay tribute to the Cuban leader on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary (August 13, 1926-2021).